The Maidan case: the court arrested Yanukovych in absentia

The court took fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych into custody in absentia in the case of crimes during the Revolution of Dignity.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

"Back in November 2021, the SBI completed the investigation into the crimes of Yanukovych and other nine high-ranking officials during the protest actions in 2014. It was established that due to the actions of this organized criminal group, 76 citizens died and more than 800 received physical injuries of varying degrees of severity in the specified period alone," the message reads.

In this case, 10 suspects were arrested in absentia. Yanukovych was previously arrested in absentia in cases of usurpation of power, in connection with the "Kharkiv agreements", desertion, etc.