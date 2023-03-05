Russian troops shelled the village of Budarky in the Kharkiv region. There are victims

Today, March 5, Russian troops shelled the village of Budarky, Chuhuyiv district, Kharkiv region. The projectile hit the car in which the couple was. A man and a woman died on the spot.

The regional prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The agency published two photos from the scene. They show that the car actually broke.