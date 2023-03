The Russian army fired mortars at the village of Poniativka in the Kherson region. Three people died.

This was reported in Kherson regional military administration.

"Today at noon, the Russian army hit the village of Poniativka of the Darʼivka community with mortars. The enemy purposefully attacked a residential building in which there were peaceful people," they said.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, clarified that a woman and two children were killed.