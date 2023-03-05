Head of the Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov: Russia will not be able to wage an aggressive war in three months

The head of Ukraineʼs military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia will not be able to wage an aggressive war in three months. The Russian Federation has time until the end of spring to try to achieve at least military goals.

He told about this in an interview with USA Today.

"Russia has wasted huge amounts of human resources, armaments and materials. Its economy and production are not able to cover these losses. Itʼs changed its military chain of command. If Russiaʼs military fails in its aims this spring, it will be out of military tools," Budanov said.