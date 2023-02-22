Intelligence: By March 31, the occupiers have the task of entering the administrative borders of Luhansk region and Donetsk region

By March 31, the Russians aim to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is their strategic task.

This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"The big offensive is already underway. But it continues so much that not everyone even sees it, such is the quality of this attack. They have a strategic task — to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by March 31," the agent noted.

In his opinion, the occupiers will not be able to implement this plan.

Currently, the Russians are establishing mass production of artillery shells, which indicates an acute shortage of them on the battlefield.

"For two months now, the Russian groups operating in our country have been living in a mode of maximum saving of ammunition. More or less normal ammunition is now used exclusively in Bakhmut and in the Lyman direction. They tried to storm Vuhledar several times, and will continue to try, so this location was added. In all other areas, there is a mode of saving ammunition," Budanov added.