Russia is losing at least two thousand soldiers trying to conquer every 100 meters of territory in eastern Ukraine.

The Times writes about this with reference to intelligence data of NATO countries.

The publication does not clarify whether it is only about the dead, or whether the wounded are also taken into account. The Times writes that the figures appeared during the discussion of new arms supplies to Ukraine. It should allow Kyiv to supplant Russia in the next three months.

During the Rammstein-style meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the Russian ground forces are now "greatly thinned and demoralized." "Russia continues to send a large number of additional resources into battle. Most of the people are poorly trained and poorly equipped, and because of this, Russia will suffer heavy losses,” Austin said.