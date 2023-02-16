Times: Every 100 meters in eastern Ukraine cost the Russian army two thousand soldiers

Russia is losing at least two thousand soldiers trying to conquer every 100 meters of territory in eastern Ukraine.
The Times writes about this with reference to intelligence data of NATO countries.
The publication does not clarify whether it is only about the dead, or whether the wounded are also taken into account. The Times writes that the figures appeared during the discussion of new arms supplies to Ukraine. It should allow Kyiv to supplant Russia in the next three months.
During the Rammstein-style meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the Russian ground forces are now "greatly thinned and demoralized." "Russia continues to send a large number of additional resources into battle. Most of the people are poorly trained and poorly equipped, and because of this, Russia will suffer heavy losses,” Austin said.
- On February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a new major Russian offensive in Ukraine has already begun, so the Alliance should urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons before the Russian Federation seizes the initiative on the battlefield.
- In recent days, the General Staff regularly reports on massive attacks in five directions — Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivsk and Novopavlivsk (Vugledar). In addition, in the morning summation, large losses of Russians in equipment and personnel were indicated.
- According to the American military, only in May will Russia be able to restore its exhausted forces in Ukraine to a state when they will be ready to launch a new large-scale offensive.