The leader of the MDI: The decisive battles will be in the middle and at the end of spring

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed that the decisive battles of this war will take place in the middle to the end of spring.

He told about this in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

According to him, the fate of the war will be decided by the end of spring. He does not consider these words "prediction", but calls them "conclusions".

"I am not a prognosticator and never have been one. We draw conclusions, not forecasts, these are different things," the agent noted.

Budanov said that if we apply a football analogy to the year of the great war, now the 70th minute of the match is underway with the score 1:1.