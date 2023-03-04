After Zelenskyʼs visit, Britain doubled the promised number of Challenger 2 tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine will receive twice as many Challenger 2 tanks from Great Britain as promised earlier. We are talking about 28 units of equipment.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine in London Vadym Prystaiko in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

According to him, Britain promised Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks, but following the results of the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky, they agreed that this number will double.

He also noted that Britain proposes to increase by 2.5 times the number of Ukrainian servicemen who will study in the country during 2023.