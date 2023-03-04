The commander of NATO forces in Europe said that Russia lost 1 800 officers in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have lost more than 200 000 Russian soldiers and more than 1 800 officers. They were killed or wounded.

This was stated by the commander of the NATO Joint Forces in Europe General Christopher Cavoli, reports Spiegel.

According to him, Russia also lost more than 2 000 tanks, and on average, the enemy fires more than 23 000 artillery shells on the battlefield in Ukraine every day.

"If someone comes with a tank, you should have a tank too. However, one of the lessons of the Cold War is that the accuracy of weapons is what matters. The production capacity of the defense industry is also important. Whoever can produce the fastest will win the war," he noted.

At the same time, the NATO general emphasized the importance of civilian leadership: "We learned from this conflict that civilian leadership is absolutely necessary. It can mobilize the nation and inspire partners."