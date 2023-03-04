The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 800 Russian invaders

During the day of March 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 820 Russian invaders — a total of 152 190 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of March 4.

As for equipment losses, the military destroyed 4 more tanks of the occupiers, 10 of their armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems and 3 rocket salvo fire systems.

Regarding the situation at the front, according to the General Staff, Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting an offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. In the past day, the military repelled more than 150 attacks on them.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as two more on anti-aircraft missile systems at the positions.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the Russian command post, three enemy concentration areas, an ammunition depot, two fuel depots, and an electronic warfare station.