The competition commission proposed three candidates for the post of NABU director. Here is the list of them

The commission for conducting the competition for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) of Ukraine has identified three candidates who meet the requirements and have the necessary experience for this position.

They became:

Serhiy Hupyak — the head of the 4th investigative department of the Territorial Administration of the State Bureau of Investigation in Khmelnytskyi;

Semen Kryvonos — the head of the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning;

Roman Osypchuk — the head of the internal control department of NABU.

The final stage of interviews included interviews on integrity and professional competence. In the future, the future head of the Bureau should be chosen by the Cabinet of Ministers.