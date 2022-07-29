The Cabinet of Ministers has unblocked the work of the competitive commission, which is to elect a new head of NABU

At a meeting on July 29, the government allowed international expert Drago Kos to participate in the work of the competitive commission for the selection of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. This decision made it possible to unblock the work of the tender commission.

This was reported to LIGA.net by one of the members of the government.

According to it, it is about changes in the decision of the Cabinet of February 15. The problem then was that the government approved only 5 out of 6 people and refused to approve Drago Kos, who was a member of the commission for the election of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), as a member of the commission. They tried to solve this by adding Drago to the composition of the new commission but put forward a condition that his powers would begin the day after he leaves the commission for the election of the head of the SAP.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Center, Vitaly Shabunin, then stated that the governmentʼs decision was illegal, and the commission was not formed within the time limit stipulated by the law, and this could give the Kyiv District Administrative Court grounds for disrupting the competition or canceling its results.

Currently, the competition for the head of the SAP has already ended, so the Cabinet decided to change the previous decision and exclude from it the restrictions on Drago Kos. Thus, the commission is fully formed and can start work.