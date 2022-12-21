78 applicants will participate in the competition for the post of the NABU director

The commission for the selection of candidates for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has finished accepting documents. 78 candidates will take part in the competition.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

The bureau has published a list of applicants. Among them are: the former head of the Special Investigation Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Serhiy Horbatyuk and the deputy from "Servant of the People" party Yuliia Yatsyk.