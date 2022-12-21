78 applicants will participate in the competition for the post of the NABU director

The commission for the selection of candidates for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has finished accepting documents. 78 candidates will take part in the competition.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
The bureau has published a list of applicants. Among them are: the former head of the Special Investigation Department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Serhiy Horbatyuk and the deputy from "Servant of the People" party Yuliia Yatsyk.
- The previous director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnyk was appointed to this position on April 16, 2015 by the decree of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. On April 16, 2022, his term of office expired, and NABU was temporarily headed by his first deputy Gizo Uhlava.
- On August 22, the competitive commission for the selection of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine held its first constituent meeting.