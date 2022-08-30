OP expects that the competition for the director of NABU will end in 3 months

The election of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine can take place in three months.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov stated this in a comment to Interfax.

"On September 22, the competition for the election of the director of NABU should begin. Taking into account all the procedures, it seems to me that it should be completed within three months, somewhere around that," he predicted.

According to him, the process of selecting the director of NABU will depend on the regulations established by the competition commission and the number and duration of interview stages with candidates.