The German concern Rheinmetall is negotiating a tank factory in Ukraine. A decision will be made in the coming months

The German arms concern Rheinmetall is negotiating the construction of a tank factory in Ukraine.

General Director of Rheinmetall Armin Papperger informed about this in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"For approximately €200 million, a Rheinmetall plant could be built in Ukraine, which would produce up to 400 Panther [tanks] per year. The negotiations with the Ukrainian government are promising, and I hope that a decision will be made in the next two months," noted Papperger.