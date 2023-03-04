The German concern Rheinmetall is negotiating a tank factory in Ukraine. A decision will be made in the coming months

The German arms concern Rheinmetall is negotiating the construction of a tank factory in Ukraine.
General Director of Rheinmetall Armin Papperger informed about this in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper.
"For approximately €200 million, a Rheinmetall plant could be built in Ukraine, which would produce up to 400 Panther [tanks] per year. The negotiations with the Ukrainian government are promising, and I hope that a decision will be made in the next two months," noted Papperger.
Also, according to the general director of the concern, Ukraine needs from 600 to 800 tanks to win the war. To meet this need, production must be established in an operational manner.
- In January, the Rheinmetall concern said that it could start production of the HIMARS rocket launcher systems in Germany. The deal will require an investment of several hundred million euros, with Rheinmetall financing most of it.