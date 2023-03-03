The United States provided Ukraine with a $400 million military aid package

The USA announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million.
It contains, among other things, ammunition for HIMARS and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, the new tranche of aid includes explosive equipment, funds for support, training and maintenance.
- The US government also plans to transfer $9.9 billion in budget support to Ukraine in the coming months.
- On February 27, the Americans already transferred the first tranche of direct budget aid to Ukraine in the amount of $1.2 billion.