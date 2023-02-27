The USA transferred the first tranche of direct financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $1.2 billion

The US government transferred the first tranche of direct budget aid to Ukraine in the amount of $1.2 billion.

This is stated in the statement of the head of the US Treasury, Janet Yellen.

“The United States has provided $13 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine. Today, I am proud to announce the transfer of an additional amount of over $1.2 billion. That’s the first tranche of about $10 billion in direct budget support that the United States will provide in the coming months," Yellen said.

According to her, US economic support helps the Ukrainian government and critical service providers to work under extraordinary circumstances.

"Just as security assistance bolsters the front lines, I believe that this economic assistance is fortifying the home front – thereby strengthening Ukraine’s resistance," the minister added.