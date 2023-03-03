Prime Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine will strengthen the protection of energy facilities by the next heating season

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that Ukraine will strengthen the protection of energy facilities by the next heating season. Some of them will be moved underground.

He announced this at a press conference on March 3.

"We have already developed appropriate projects for the protection of energy facilities: from concrete covers to underground recesses to a level sufficient so that neither drones nor missiles can damage the distribution network," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, Ukraine will work on energy infrastructure protection projects throughout the year. Air defense systems have already been installed at many stations.