In France, they deciphered the “black box” from the helicopter on which the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs crashed

The "black box" of the helicopter in which the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs crashed in Brovary was deciphered in France. The materials have already been handed over to the investigation.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told about this, Suspilne reports.

The "black box" was found and sent to France for appropriate decryption. The data obtained from it were handed over to the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Just like you, I want to wait for the results and see reasoned answers to a number of questions," Shmyhal told reporters.

According to him, there is currently no public information on this matter.

"I think that the results will be available sometime in the near future. A lot of work has already been done there, that is, there are very clear results of the technical condition of the helicopter, there are all the materials from the "black box", they are preserved and of high quality. That is, the investigation is still working out the details. I think we will get a result in the near future," the head of government stated.