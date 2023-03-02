Russiaʼs massive missile strikes may become a thing of the past. The enemy changes tactics

Russiaʼs massive missile attacks may be a thing of the past, but the enemy is looking for new strike tactics.

This was stated by the head of the press center of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk.

"We say that massive missile attacks can be a thing of the past, and now the enemy is at the stage of finding new tactics that are more aimed at air defense and effective strikes, since Russia already has much fewer missiles," she noted.

According to Humenyuk, the enemy "starts to distribute missile strikes in time — sometimes it is a collaboration of strikes from the sea and air, as well as small batches of Shahed drones."