The Ukrainian military has already eliminated more than 150 000 Russian soldiers

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 715 Russian invaders (more than 150 000 since the beginning of the war), two of their tanks and 20 armored fighting vehicles.

This is stated in the morning briefing of the General Staff on March 2.

The main efforts of the Russian army are focused on the offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 170 enemy attacks in these directions.

As for the Bakhmut direction, Russia continues to storm the city of Bakhmut. The military repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske.