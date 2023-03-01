The Armed Forces of Ukraine published the salaries of military personnel for 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the salaries of servicemen in 2023.
The press service of the Ground Forces Command published infographics with differentiated salaries for 2022 (for comparison) and 2023.
The first graph shows the general level of monetary support of the military without additional rewards for combat tasks, and the second graph shows the salaries of the Ground Forces only, taking into account allowances for combat and special tasks.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, additional payments to the salary of 30 thousand hryvnias have been introduced for all military personnel. For those who are directly fighting at the front, it is 100 thousand hryvnias. In January 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced that it was changing the amount of additional payments to the Ukrainian military — they will depend on the specific location of their stay and the performance of combat missions.