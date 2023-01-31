The MDU is changing the amount of additional payments to the military, which will depend on the performance of combat missions

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) changes the amount of additional payments to Ukrainian military and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will depend on the specific location and performance of combat missions.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense writes about this.

Currently, all military personnel who are at the front and take part in battles receive additional payments in the amount of 100 000 hryvnias. And all others receive an additional reward of 30 thousand hryvnias.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the amount of payments for soldiers at the front will not change — they will continue to receive 100 000 hryvnias each. The same applies to families of prisoners or missing persons.

The changes will affect only those military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who are outside the combat zone. Now, additional payments for them will depend on the areas of their stay, the complexity and specifics of the combat or special tasks they perform.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense plans to raise the regular salaries of the military from February 1. In the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Service, the minimum salary should be 20 100 hryvnias, and in the State Emergency Service and the National Police — 17 000 hryvnias.