The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the illegal trip of NBC journalists to occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the passage of a journalist from the American TV channel NBC across the Crimean Bridge.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko reminded that entering the territory of the peninsula from the territory of Russia violates Ukrainian legislation.

“Violators are subject to legal liability. In particular, foreigners are also prohibited from entering Ukraine for such actions,” he wrote on Facebook.

According to Nikolenko, the competent authorities are now establishing the circumstances of the illegal visit of the NBC journalist to the peninsula. Further decisions will be made based on the results of the inspection.