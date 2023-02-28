The first satellite photos of the airfield in Machulyshchi airfield after the explosions appeared. The A-50 plane looks almost undamaged

The first satellite images from the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchi after the explosions showed that the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft remains on it. There are almost no visible damages on the planeʼs fuselage.

The corresponding photos were published by the Bellingcat group on Twitter.

The pictures show that the plane itself was moved from one parking lot to another. From above it looks intact — no parts of the plane have fallen off.

However, the color has changed significantly, especially on the wings of the A-50. Bellingcat says they canʼt tell for sure if itʼs the effects of the explosions or the snowfall. However, the “Belarusian Hajun” project believes that the plane was “skinned” before repainting. This may be the result of the fuselage being burnt.