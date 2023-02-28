The first satellite photos of the airfield in Machulyshchi airfield after the explosions appeared. The A-50 plane looks almost undamaged

The first satellite images from the Belarusian airfield in Machulyshchi after the explosions showed that the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft remains on it. There are almost no visible damages on the planeʼs fuselage.
The corresponding photos were published by the Bellingcat group on Twitter.
The pictures show that the plane itself was moved from one parking lot to another. From above it looks intact — no parts of the plane have fallen off.
However, the color has changed significantly, especially on the wings of the A-50. Bellingcat says they canʼt tell for sure if itʼs the effects of the explosions or the snowfall. However, the “Belarusian Hajun” project believes that the plane was “skinned” before repainting. This may be the result of the fuselage being burnt.
- On February 26, it became known about explosions at the military airfield Machulyshchi near Minsk and damage to a Russian plane and snow removal equipment. According to activists, the target of the attack was the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft. As a result of two explosions, the front and central parts of the plane were allegedly damaged, the avionics and the radar antenna were damaged. Aliaksandr Azarov, head of the public organization of former Belarusian security forces, BYPOL, said that the attack was carried out by Belarusian partisans with the help of drones.
- Russia constantly uses Belarusian airfields for its planes. In particular, fighter jets carrying the Kinzhal missile, which is beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense, periodically take off from Machulyshchi.