Russia has significantly increased its naval fleet at sea. The total volley of Kalibers is 32 missiles

Russia has significantly increased its naval fleet in the Black Sea. Air raid alarms may sound more frequently.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

Despite the moderate storm, there are already 17 enemy ships in the Black Sea, including five missile carriers, including two submarines. The total volley of Kalibers can reach 32 missiles.

The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, and therefore missile strikes, both mass and point, are not excluded, the command informed.

The command also reminded about the inadmissibility of reports about the movement and work of our units, including air defense during enemy attacks.

"Do not publicly share information about the hit. And inform the competent authorities about the persons who guide the enemy," the press service urged.