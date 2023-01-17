Russia launched an almost record number of Calibers into the sea — there are six missile carriers on combat duty

Russian troops have sent six missile carriers with an almost record number of Calibers into the Black Sea — the total volley is up to 44 missiles.

The head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliia Humenyuk informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"Today, we estimate the total salvo of missiles on board all 6 missile carriers, which are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea, to 44 missiles. We are talking about the fact that the missile threat remains relevant. Because being at sea in combat positions, equipment and such a number — all this can indicate the continuation of missile attacks," she noted.

According to Humenyuk, 44 missiles are the maximum possible volley for the six missile carriers that are in the sea.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces added that the highest number of Russian missiles in the Black Sea recorded during the full-scale invasion was 48 units.