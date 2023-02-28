The publication “Proekt” first showed Putinʼs residence in Valdai. Nearby is a terem for Alina Kabaeva and their children

Journalists of the Russian edition "Project" for the first time published the interiors of the residence of President Vladimir Putin on Valdai, and also claim that a separate terem was built nearby for his mistress Alina Kabaeva and their joint children.

The photos were taken in 2005. They were handed over to journalists by a person connected with the construction of the residence. In 2003, the first version of the house was ready in a modern style, but Putin did not like it — he wanted "like in St. Petersburg."

Residents of the city of Valdai, Novgorod region, said that when Putin comes here by train, he also uses a helicopter to cover the short distance from the train station to the residence.

White dining room.

Journalists claim that the children of Alina Kabaeva and Putin live in Valdai — a wooden terem was specially built next to the presidential residence.

Construction of the tower for Kabaeva began in 2020. A huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryochamber, a 25-meter swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a room for mud treatment, massage baths, cosmetology and dentistry areas was built approximately at the same distance from the Putin and Kabaeva houses.

In 2021, a pier was built near Kabaevaʼs house, where you can take a boat and swim across a small channel to find yourself in the classic palace park, which was laid out on an area of 28 hectares.

The constant presence of children in the residence is confirmed by the interlocutor of "The Project", who is familiar with the work of the facility in Valdai. In particular, in the summer of 2020 and 2021, a small go-kart track was organized on the site of the former helipads. And next to the residence in the forest between 2016 and 2020, a large playground in yellow and blue colors was built.