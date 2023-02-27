Shmyhal: By September, the US will provide over $10 billion in aid to Ukraine

American partners undertook to provide Ukraine with more than $10 billion in budget support by September.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

According to him, the United States has also allocated $1.5 billion for rapid recovery. Another $1.1 billion will be spent on the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova.

Separately, Ukrainian President Zelenskyi, Prime Minister Shmyhal, and US Treasury Secretary Yellen discussed financial and sanctions pressure on Russia, confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and war risk insurance.