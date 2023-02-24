The USA informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2 billion. Here is a list of what it will include

The United States reported the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $2 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon.

The security support package will include:

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

ammunition for reactive systems with laser guidance;

drones CyberLux K8, Switchblade 600, Altius-600, Jump-20;

means of detecting UAVs and electronic warfare;

demining equipment;

secure communication support equipment;

training, maintenance and support funding.

The aid will be allocated under the USAI program, under which weapons are purchased from manufacturers, and not taken from the stocks of the U.S. Ministry of Defense.