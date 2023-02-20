Biden announced new military aid to Ukraine in Kyiv

On Tuesday, the USA will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million.

President Joe Biden informed about this during his visit to Kyiv.

"As the world prepares to mark the anniversary of Russiaʼs brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to Ukraineʼs democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Biden noted.

The American leader added that he would announce another shipment of weapons, including artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems and aerial surveillance radars, "to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardment." Later this week, he said, the United States will announce additional sanctions against Russia. According to Reuters, the aid package is estimated at $500 million.

"Over the past year, the United States has built a coalition of countries from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help protect Ukraine by providing unprecedented military, economic and humanitarian support — and this support will continue," Biden emphasized.