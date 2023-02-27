Poland will soon hand over 10 more Leopard tanks and 60 units of T-72 and PT-91 Twardy to Ukraine

The head of the Polish Prime Ministerʼs Office, Michal Dworczyk, said that Poland will provide Ukraine with 10 more Leopard 2 tanks and 60 T-72 and PT-91 Twardy tanks within a few weeks.

Polska Agencja Prasowa writes about it.

By the anniversary of the full-scale war, on February 24, Poland became the first country to transfer four Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine. The next batch of armed forces will be received as soon as Ukrainian military personnel complete their training.

“The training of Ukrainian crews must be completed. Some of these tanks are currently being used during training... This is a prospect for a few weeks,” he noted.

The official also emphasized that the PT-91 and T-72 tanks promised by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki “are a matter of weeks.”

“They are actually in the process of being handed over, so they will soon be in Ukraine,” he added.