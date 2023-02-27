Israel will help Ukraine establish an air danger warning system within four months

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that the Israeli air danger warning system can be installed within four months. Although Ukraine has been negotiating about this for the past six months.

He told about this in an interview with The Times of Israel.

According to him, the timing of the installation of the system is not good, because Ukraine is already in a state of war.

“We have been talking about it publicly for six months. Itʼs not something we talk about in secret. We were promised that we would receive it, but we still havenʼt,” the ambassador added.

He explained that the initial deployment will be a test one and, in the best case, will cover one city, such as Kyiv. At the same time, Israel will also provide Ukraine with $200 million in credit guarantees for the construction of medical and other civilian facilities.