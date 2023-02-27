Kherson CHP has resumed work, houses have started to be connected to heating

The Kherson thermal power plant resumed work, houses began to be connected to the heating network.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on February 27.
Due to technical reasons, namely the fact that the heating systems of many houses were drained to prevent damage to the pipes in the frost, the connection will continue throughout the day.
On February 24, Russian shelling damaged the main pipeline, which provided heating for almost 600 houses — thatʼs more than 40 thousand people.
- The Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11, 2022. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro River and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers and the television center in Kherson. Since then, the Russians have been shelling Kherson and surrounding settlements almost every day.