Mayor Ihor Terekhov: 5,000 houses were destroyed in Kharkiv, 500 of them cannot be restored

In Kharkiv, 5,000 houses were destroyed by Russian shelling, 500 of them cannot be restored.

On February 26, the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov announced this on the air of the telethon.

As a result, 150,000 Kharkiv residents were left homeless, and the city offered them dormitories.

At the same time, according to Terekhov, in 2022, it was possible to rebuild 136 houses, 66 of which were very seriously damaged.

Now the city is looking for money for reconstruction, in particular, negotiations are ongoing with the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.