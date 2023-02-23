General Staff: Over the course of a year, Russia hit Ukraine with almost 5 000 missiles

Over the course of a year, Russia fired almost five thousand missiles at Ukraine.

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

According to him, the occupiers also attacked with drones almost 1 100 times and carried out almost 3 500 airstrikes.

Hromov noted that due to the "high-precision missile starvation" the Russians are hitting the homes of Ukrainians with X-22 air-based anti-ship cruise missiles.

He noted that in February, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down six Russian planes and two helicopters, 80 cruise missiles and 84 drones.

Hromov also said that the missiles launched by Russia over Ukraine are increasingly breaking up in the air over the territory of the Russian Federation, never reaching their target.