Missiles launched over Ukraine began to break up more and more often over Russia

Missiles launched by Russia over Ukraine are increasingly breaking up in the air over the territory of the Russian Federation, never reaching their target.

The deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov stated this at a briefing.

"Karma does not stop catching up with the enemy. Thus, on February 20, the enemy, trying to launch a missile attack on energy infrastructure facilities in the area of the city of Kharkiv and the region, launched 11 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, of which only one hit the territory of Ukraine. The rest of the rockets detonated in the airspace of the Russian Federation, the remains fell on the territory of the Belgorod region," he noted.

According to him, the rockets explode either due to a malfunction of the weapon or due to poor training of the soldiers.

"As a result of these unfortunate cases, panic is spreading among the population of the Belgorod region, who already understand what itʼs like to live without electricity and heating. Previously, there was information about similar suicide bombings in the Voronezh and Kursk regions," Hromov declared.

He clarified that the enemy continues to use S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems for daily terror of peaceful cities of Ukraine, in particular Kharkiv, Kherson and Kramatorsk most often.