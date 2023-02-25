General Staff of the Ukrainian army: The occupiers set up a torture chamber in Vasylivka, the Zaporizhzhia region

The occupiers set up a torture chamber in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the temporarily captured territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Russian occupiers are intensifying pressure on the civilian population, conducting house searches. It is known that the Russians have set up a torture chamber in the city of Vasylivka, the Zaporizhzhia region, where patriotic citizens are kept,” the message reads.

The General Staff also announced that all units of the “force structures” of the occupied Donetsk region will switch to functioning under Russian legislation from March 1. “In connection with this, the dismissal of servicemen of the 1st Army Corps (Horlivka) who have reached the maximum terms of stay in military service has been announced,” the message reads.