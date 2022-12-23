According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 54 torture chambers were discovered in the de-occupied territories and more than 5,000 cases of torture were recorded.

This is reported by the ZMINA Human Rights Center, which refers to the response of the OGP.

In addition, 855 criminal proceedings were instituted for war crimes against children related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including 10 cases of sexual violence. A total of 2,415 cases of crimes committed against children and in the field of childhood protection are being investigated by the prosecutorʼs office," the Center said in a statement.

5,079 criminal offenses were entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (YERDR) based on facts of torture committed by the Russian occupiers during Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.