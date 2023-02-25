Lithuania raised €14 million for radars for Ukraine

A fundraising campaign for radar stations for Ukraine was completed in Lithuania. Residents of the country transferred €14 million, which can be used to purchase 14 radars.

LRT writes about it.

The action started at the beginning of February, it was initiated by journalist Andryus Tapinas. The final day was chosen to be the anniversary of the full-scale invasion — this should stimulate contributions. The campaign was constantly reminded during the information marathon. Some companies volunteered to multiply the contributions of benefactors. During the last evening, it was possible to collect several million — by lunchtime, the campaign accounts had €10 million.

Key top officials of Lithuania, including President Gitanas Nauseda and Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite, joined the marathon in person. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska made a remote address of thanks to Lithuanians.