Lithuania raised €5 million to purchase radars for Ukraine

Lithuania collected €5 million to purchase radars for the Ukrainian Air Defense system. Lithuanians managed to collect more than a million euros in just one hour.

The coordinator of the gathering Andryus Tapinas wrote about this on his Twitter.

Lithuanian IT company Tesonet has promised to double the contributions of people who deposit money within one hour from 8 to 9 am. In the end, Tapinas said that during that time people sent €1.006 million. The company doubled the amount received.

Thus, the Lithuanians were able to complete the collection of €5 million. All the money will go towards the purchase of multifunctional tactical radars. They will monitor the airspace around critical Ukrainian facilities, such as power plants, water towers, etc.