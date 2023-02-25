Joe Biden: Ukraine doesnʼt need F-16 fighters now

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News that Ukraine currently does not need American F-16 fighter jets, which the Ukrainian side has repeatedly requested.

Journalist David Muir asked, “Donʼt you think he [Zelensky] needs the F-16s right now?” “No, he doesnʼt need the F-16s right now,” Biden replied, but noted that it was “for now.”

The US president referred to data from the US military, which currently sees no reason to provide the F-16. But the needs of Ukrainian defense may change.