The EU approved the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union adopted the 10th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on the evening of February 24.

“With joint efforts, EU member states have introduced the most powerful and broadest sanctions in history to help Ukraine win the war. The EU remains united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed,” emphasized the Swedish Presidency of the EU.

The tenth package of sanctions includes restrictions on exports to Russia of dual-use products and technologies, targeted restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities that support war, spread propaganda or supply drones, etc.