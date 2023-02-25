The EU approved the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union adopted the 10th package of sanctions against Russia.
This was announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on the evening of February 24.
“With joint efforts, EU member states have introduced the most powerful and broadest sanctions in history to help Ukraine win the war. The EU remains united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as it is needed,” emphasized the Swedish Presidency of the EU.
The tenth package of sanctions includes restrictions on exports to Russia of dual-use products and technologies, targeted restrictive measures against individuals and legal entities that support war, spread propaganda or supply drones, etc.
- On February 15, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented an official proposal regarding the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The European Commission proposes further export bans that will cost the Russian Federation more than €11 billion and deprive its economy of critical technologies and industrial products. This refers to goods that Russia will not be able to get from other countries: electronics, special vehicles, car parts, spare parts for trucks and airplanes, goods for the construction sector that can be used by the Russian military. However, the EU could not agree on these sanctions due to Polandʼs objections — it demanded to make them tougher.