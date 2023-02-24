”Just thoughts.” Zelensky commented on Chinaʼs “peace plan”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes that the "peace plan" presented by China is not a declaration or a resolution, but only "opinions". He considers the fact that China started talking about Ukraine to be positive. A question that follows the words from the Chinese side.
"They say about territorial integrity but do not specify which countries. But our integrity is broken. They say about nuclear safety. It is important. This coincides with the interests of the world," Zelensky said.
According to the president, the initiator of any peace initiatives can only be the state on whose territory the war is taking place, but the so-called "peace plan of China is an important signal that they are going to participate in this process.
"For now, I take it as a signal. I donʼt know what will happen next. It depends on the following steps. I want to believe that China will be on the side of a just peace, and that means on our side. I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important for me, it is the number one point... I am doing everything to prevent this from happening," Zelenskyy said.
According to the president, Chinaʼs "peace plan" lacks the most important thing — respect for territorial integrity, the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published a "peace plan" for the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Beijing calls for negotiations. It contains 12 principles, which, according to the authors, should contribute to the end of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.
- The word "war" is not mentioned in the document — in the English version of the document, the authors use the words "conflict" and "Ukrainian crisis".
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on Chinaʼs "peace plan". He stated that there is not much trust in Beijing. Xi Jinping has not yet condemned Russiaʼs invasion, and before the invasion, he signed an agreement on unlimited partnership with Putin. Stoltenberg recalled signs that China is considering military aid to Russia.
- The USA reacted to the "peace plan" presented by Beijing regarding Ukraine. Jake Sullivan, the presidentʼs adviser on national security, believes that Chinaʼs proposal could be limited to the first point — about respecting the sovereignty of all countries. According to him, the PRC is not using all its leverage to really help stop the war.