”Just thoughts.” Zelensky commented on Chinaʼs “peace plan”.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes that the "peace plan" presented by China is not a declaration or a resolution, but only "opinions". He considers the fact that China started talking about Ukraine to be positive. A question that follows the words from the Chinese side.

"They say about territorial integrity but do not specify which countries. But our integrity is broken. They say about nuclear safety. It is important. This coincides with the interests of the world," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the initiator of any peace initiatives can only be the state on whose territory the war is taking place, but the so-called "peace plan of China is an important signal that they are going to participate in this process.

"For now, I take it as a signal. I donʼt know what will happen next. It depends on the following steps. I want to believe that China will be on the side of a just peace, and that means on our side. I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. It is very important for me, it is the number one point... I am doing everything to prevent this from happening," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Chinaʼs "peace plan" lacks the most important thing — respect for territorial integrity, the withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.