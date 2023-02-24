The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied Russiaʼs accusation of allegedly preparing Ukraine for an attack on Transnistria

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied Russiaʼs accusation that Ukraine is allegedly preparing an attack on Transnistria. They noted that there are no threats to the countryʼs security.
NewsMaker writes about it.
"The Ministry of Defense monitors all events, actions and changes that occur in the region and in the territory controlled by the regime in Tiraspol. We note that there are currently no direct threats to the military security of the state. The Ministry, together with other security agencies, is working to prevent any destabilization attempts, to maintain peace and stability in the country," they noted.
The department emphasized that the Moldovan military works as part of the peacekeeping forces on a full-time basis. And Russia spreads false information exclusively in order to cause panic among the locals both in Transnistria and in the territory under the control of Moldova.
- On the evening of February 23, Russia announced that Ukraine had stepped up preparations for an "invasion of Transnistria" in response to an alleged Russian offensive from the territory of the "PMR". The Russian Federation allegedly records "a significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border, the deployment of artillery at firing positions, as well as an unprecedented increase in the flights of unmanned aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the TMR [Transnistrian Moldavian Republic]."
- On February 20, 2023, in an interview with Die Welt, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia plans to change the government in Moldova, and he warned the countryʼs president, Maya Sanda, about this. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. The Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement.