The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied Russiaʼs accusation of allegedly preparing Ukraine for an attack on Transnistria

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova denied Russiaʼs accusation that Ukraine is allegedly preparing an attack on Transnistria. They noted that there are no threats to the countryʼs security.

NewsMaker writes about it.

"The Ministry of Defense monitors all events, actions and changes that occur in the region and in the territory controlled by the regime in Tiraspol. We note that there are currently no direct threats to the military security of the state. The Ministry, together with other security agencies, is working to prevent any destabilization attempts, to maintain peace and stability in the country," they noted.

The department emphasized that the Moldovan military works as part of the peacekeeping forces on a full-time basis. And Russia spreads false information exclusively in order to cause panic among the locals both in Transnistria and in the territory under the control of Moldova.