The Verkhovna Rada stripped the mandates of three more MPs. 405 elected members remained in the parliament

The MPs Nataliia Korolevska and Yuriy Solod, who are spouses and were elected to the parliament from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh), as well as their colleague Oleh Voloshyn, lost their parliamentary mandate.

Parliament prematurely terminated their powers:

No. 9039 — Yuriy Solod (325);

No. 9040 — Nataliia Korolevska (332);

No. 9057 — Oleh Voloshyn (330).

Therefore, 405 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), informed the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.