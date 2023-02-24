The Verkhovna Rada stripped the mandates of three more MPs. 405 elected members remained in the parliament

The MPs Nataliia Korolevska and Yuriy Solod, who are spouses and were elected to the parliament from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh), as well as their colleague Oleh Voloshyn, lost their parliamentary mandate.
Parliament prematurely terminated their powers:
- No. 9039 — Yuriy Solod (325);
- No. 9040 — Nataliia Korolevska (332);
- No. 9057 — Oleh Voloshyn (330).
Therefore, 405 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), informed the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
- On February 10, Oleh Voloshyn was informed of the suspicion of committing high treason and intentionally causing minor bodily harm to an activist.
- On February 15, MPs from the banned OPZZh Nataliia Korolevska and Yuriy Solod also submitted relevant applications.