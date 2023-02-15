Korolevska and Solod from OPZZh wrote statements about drawing up MPʼs mandates

The MPs Nataliia Korolevska and Yurii Solod, who are married and were elected to the parliament from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh), wrote statements about drafting a mandate.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Earlier it was reported that more than 150 signatures of the MPs were collected in the Verkhovna Rada under an appeal to the speaker of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk regarding the removal of the powers of deputies from banned pro-Russian parties.