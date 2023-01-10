Zelensky deprived the citizenship of Ukraine of lawmakers Victor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andriy Derkach

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the deprivation of the Ukrainian citizenship of the lawmakers Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andriy Derkach.

This is reported by the Ukrainian mass media with reference to sources. The source of Babel also confirms this information.

Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach were recognized as having lost their citizenship.

Subsequently, in his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had deprived the lawmakers of their citizenship.

After depriving them of their citizenship, they should also be deprived of their parliamentary mandates. Thus, the Rada will have the smallest number of lawmakers in history — 411.

Medvedchuk, Kozak, and Kuzmin were members of the banned OPzZh party. Derkach is non-factional.

Kozak went abroad even before the start of a full-scale invasion. Medvedchuk was detained and later handed over to Russia in exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war. Kuzmin was suspected of treason in October and is hiding from the investigation. Derkach is also suspected of treason and is wanted.