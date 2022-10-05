The MP Renat Kuzmin was declared the suspicion of treason

The MP of the party "Opposition Platform — For Life" Renat Kuzmin was declared the suspicion of treason.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on October 5.

Investigators established that Kuzmin published propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine on the eve and after the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia. In particular, from March 2021 and even after February 24, 2022, Renat Kuzmin voiced propaganda information in his speeches, on social networks and on his own website. The investigators noted that the purpose of these publications is to create anti-Ukrainian sentiments in society.

Currently, investigators are establishing the whereabouts of Renat Kuzmin. In particular, more than 10 simultaneous searches of his possible whereabouts have already been conducted. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.