Stoltenberg invited Zelensky to Vilnius for the NATO summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius in July, and hopes for his personal presence.

He stated this at a press conference in Tallinn.

"I invited President Zelensky to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. I really hope he can be there in person, but of course it depends on the situation, because there is a war going on, an invasion of his country,” he said. On July 11-12, the NATO summit will be held in the capital of Lithuania, where the leaders of the alliance member countries will meet.

On September 30, 2022 (after Putin informed about the annexation of four regions of Ukraine), President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraineʼs accelerated accession to NATO. In October of that year, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the discussion on Ukraineʼs accession to NATO had already begun.